Outstanding Zimbabweans conferred with medals

President Mnangagwa hands over the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Gold award to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa during the honours and awards conferment in Harare yesterday. (Picture by John Manzongo)

Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday conferred medals on outstanding Zimbabweans for their eminent contributions towards the liberation and development of Zimbabwe as the country commemorated Heroes Day. The awards are also part of the Second Republic’s recognition of civil servants and civilians who are impacting lives across the country through their positive works.

Those conferred with the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit (GZM) medals from Matabeleland region include Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) Commander Rodgers Alfred Nikita who was honoured with the Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

The late national heroine Cde Jane Lungile Ngwenya, commander of the joint ZPRA/Umkhonto We Sizwe 1968 Sipolilo Operation Cde Moffat Hadebe, the late veteran nationalist and national hero Cde Abraham Nkiwane, veteran nationalist and pioneer guerilla who escaped the Rhodesian hangman’s noose Cde John Maluzo Ndlovu and former Zapu intelligence operative, Cde Gibson Mayisa were honoured with the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit.

The late Lieutenant General (Rtd) Sibusiso Busi Moyo was posthumously conferred with National Historical Legacy Award (NHL).

Former Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu) vice-president and nationalist, the late Cde Josiah Chinamano received the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver while National University of Science and Technology founding Vice-Chancellor, the late Professor Phineas Makhurane Prof Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebhe (former Midlands State University vice chancellor) and Mrs Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda (educationist), got the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver.

The pioneers of resistance to colonialism from the region who received the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Diamond include Induna yamaButho Mtshana Khumalo, Inkosikazi Lozikeyi Dlodlo and Induna yamaButho Mgandane Dlodlo.

In Bulawayo, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube led the Heroes Day proceeding in a mini gathering. Soon after reading the President’s speech, Minister Ncube led lead service chiefs, war veterans in laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

She then handed over medals under Commendation Award category to renowned historian Mr Phathisa Nyathi, veteran educationist Cde Patrick Ndlovu and founding headmaster of George Silundika School, the late Mathew Mutobi who died four days ago. His son, Martin received the medal on his behalf.

Mr Nyathi was honoured for his work in the preservation of and expertise in culture and the recording and preservation of the country’s liberation history.

Mr Nyathi is a renowned culture and heritage expert, a writer, poet and historian. A liberation history biographer with over 22 biographies, his work has promoted and assisted in preserving culture.

Cde Ndlovu was honoured for his contribution to the development of education. He left the country in 1977 to join the liberation struggle and went to Botswana. He stayed in Botswana, as a refuge for three months. He was given a scholarship through ZPRA to study in Sierra Leone where he enrolled at Milton Maguire Teachers’ College.

While in Sierra Leone, he began to co-ordinate the recruitment of teachers from Zambia to Milton Maguire. When he returned from Sierra Leone, he taught at ZPRA Schools in Zambia.

At Independence he taught at Townsend School and was later recruited by the Government to train civil servants. He became a founding member of the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (ZIMFEP) and was involved in the purchase of farms, buildings and equipment for the organisation.

Cde Ndlovu has written many articles on education with production with a bias on technical skills for subjects like building, plumbing, metal work and others.

President Mnangagwa said Cde Ndlovu was very instrumental in the formation of co-operatives and self-help projects.

Cde Ndlovu co-ordinated job creation for war veterans after graduating from Mupfure College under the ZIMFEP banner and later became the ZIMFEP director.

Cde Mutobi’s recognition emanates from his contribution to the development of education. He was the head of the Education School in Solwezi in Zambia. He oversaw the building of a school for ex-refugee students and became the deputy head of the Education Unit in ZIMFEP.

He contributed to the writing of the political economy syllabus. Cde Mutobi at one time acted in the position of deputy director of ZIMFEP.

In Matabeleland North, the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo led the proceedings as he also read President Mnangagwa’s speech. He also handed over medals to distinguished individuals in the province who have contributed to national development.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema and Deputy President of the National Chiefs Council Chief Mtshane received Commendation Awards for their contributions towards socio-economic development in pre- and post-independence Zimbabwe. They are among 80 individuals in the province who will receive honorary awards for their heroic contributions towards liberating the country.

Matabeleland North Provincial Development Co-ordinator Ms Sithandile Ncube read the citations for Minister Mathema and Chief Mtshane before Minister Moyo handed them their awards. She said Minister Mathema, also a freedom fighter, was recognised for his contributions towards the education sector after joining the war in 1968 together with the late national hero Solomon Mujuru.

Minister Mathema abandoned school to join the liberation struggle and was trained by Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube.

“In ZPRA he worked in the communication and information department in Lusaka, Zambia working with many comrades like Cde Roma Nyathi. He was sent to University of Nottingham, United Kingdom to study Economics and Politics. When he returned, he was appointed the writing editor of ZPRA in Zambia,” read the citation.

He has written more than 25 books covering co-operatives, novels, plays and a book on Zanu-PF and economic independence. As Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, he has revived ZIMFEP in line with the expectations of the Second Republic.

Minister Mathema said:

“I thank His Excellency greatly for honouring me. I was not expecting this at all but it retains the spirit for working for others which started in 1957 when the Southern Rhodesia African National Congress was formed. I was 10 years then in Sipepa in Tsholotsho before I joined the armed struggle. To me it means I should work harder and harder for the people of this country, for the development of this country.”

He urged the country’s youths to be tenacious so that they also can reach greater heights and contribute to national development.

Chief Mtshane was honoured for his community and national leadership.

He was born Lucas Mtshane Khumalo and became Chief Mtshane Khumalo in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province, on September 25 in 1975. He served as a presiding officer in the Ministry of Justice from 1982-1998.

He is a gender champion who has judiciously represented the traditional institution locally, regionally and internationally.

Chief Mtshane was a key member of the Constitution Parliamentary Committee led Constitution of Zimbabwe, Amendment No. Act of 2013 making process.

“He is a champion of traditional leadership and preservation of the institution’s dignity, which he leads by example. He is the current Deputy President of the National Council of Chiefs and is currently member of Senate in the Parliament of Zimbabwe,” read the citation.

Chief Mtshane said: “I’m at a loss for words to be honoured in such a manner. Even my family is excited that I have been recognised. It’s rare to be recognised while you are still alive. This means that other people recognise the works I have done. This is a humbling experience and I’m grateful for what the Government has done. I never thought I would receive such a medal,” said Chief Mtshane.

“This is a change from what we have been accustomed to, that people are honoured when they have died. This is a source of motivation and encouragement to continue doing good in society. This is something new under President Mnangagwa’s administration.”

In Matabeleland South, a small crowd gathered at the provincial shrine in Gwanda. Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Abedinico Ncube read the President’s speech.

Chief Masuku from Gwanda and Bulilima Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Brown Ncube received Commendation Awards for outstanding work in development projects within their areas.

Chief Masuku and Mr Ncube both expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for honouring them.

Mr Ncube said: “Since 2013 when we started working under the Millennium Development Goals our target was to ensure that we bring as much development as possible. When it comes to development work in the district my motto is ‘tame the jungle.’ Bulilima is a rural district and from time immemorial people have had to walk long distances to reach facilities such as clinics and schools.

“My goal is to ensure that people don’t live in a jungle but they live in a community where services are at their doorstop. In 2013 the council had nine clinics and now we have 20 more clinics that are at various stages. Six other clinics are at planning stage. We have made a lot of progress to ensure that communities don’t walk long distances to clinics and learners don’t have to walk long distances to schools.”

In the Midlands, a handful of people gathered at the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Gweru and other shrines across the province’s seven districts to commemorate the sacrifices made by fallen heroes to liberate the country.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima read President Mnangagwa’s speech.

There was a big screen mounted at the shrines for the people to follow events taking place at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Minister Mavima presented Commendation Awards to individuals for their contributions in society.

Mr Tapiwa Gabriel Chiwara was commended for the architectural conceptualization, design, construction and supervision of the works for the first ever Pedestrianised Statue Monument for Mbuya Nehanda who is an icon of resistance against British imperialism.

Mr Chiwara was awarded a humanitarian award.

Engineer Edward Nyanzira was awarded an engineering award for the engineering design, construction and supervision of the works for the Pedestrianised Statue for Mbuya Nehanda.

Eng Nyanzira who is with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works was central in the modern engineering design of the 60-metre steel spanning pedestrianised bridge for the statue.

The bridge has a mechanical rotational feature meant to honour and celebrate the heroic stance of Mbuya Nehanda during the First Chimurenga/ Umvukela.

Others who were honoured at the event were Mrs Vongai Mutokoti who lost a limb during the war when the school truck she was travelling in for a sports competition hit a landmine.

Her experience with disability motivated her to register an organisation for victims of the liberation struggle, the War Victims Association of Zimbabwe.

Educationist, Cde Stephen Shumba Nyengera got a commendation award for commendable contribution to the development of education in the country.

Cde Nyengera is a founder member of the Zimbabwe National Teacher Education Course for the rapid training of teachers after independence.

Mr Garikai Magadzire, the first president of the Zimbabwe Farmers Union and an agriculturalist of repute was conferred posthumously with a commendation award for commendable contribution to the promotion and development of smallholder farmers. The award was received by his son Farai.