Over 1 000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a possible COVID-19 resurgence in the country.

But he says health officials will be in a better position to handle it this time.

This as the health department reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases.

The death toll now stands at 17,103 after 87 more people died of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 683,242.

Recoveries now stand at 616,857 which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Mkhize warned South Africans to continue taking precautions against the virus. – eNCA