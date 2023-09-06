Over 1 400 police officers promoted

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Writer

A TOTAL of 1 436 non commissioned Zimbabwe Republic Police officers (ZRP) have been promoted countrywide as part of the service’s thrust to motivate officers and fill vacant posts that would have arisen.

The promoted officers were conferred with their new badges at their respective provinces on Wednesday.

In Bulawayo, a colourful ceremony was held at Drill Hall which was presided over by Bulawayo Province Officer Commanding Commissioner Wicklif Makamache.

ZRP National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the promotions were meant to address Human Resources issues as well as motivate officers.

“Promotions are part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s way of motivating officers and ensuring that officers fill certain vacancies within the ZRP as they arise due to retirement and other issues such as deaths. As part of the renewal process of the organisation to ensure that we stay appraised with modern trends in terms of fighting crime and also HR developments.

“Today (Wednesday) various provinces conferred the new badges to the promoted non-commissioned officers,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

According to an internal memo seen by this publication, the 1 436 officers were promoted on 11 August 2023. The conferment of badges was initially supposed to be held on 18 August but was postponed.

346 officers were promoted from the rank of Sergeant to Assistant Inspector while 59 were promoted from Sergeant to Sergeant Major. 1 031 Constables have been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

In June more than 300 junior and senior police officers were reshuffled as part of ongoing routine restructuring that sees officers moved between provinces at the top layer and between stations and headquarters.

The police force tends to move officers to ensure they retain a breadth of outlook and do not become totally cemented to a particular post for many years.

At the most senior level, Officer Commanding Police Masvingo Province, Commissioner David Mahoya, has been transferred to head Mashonaland West. He was replaced by Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, who was based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ). Comm Priscilla Makotose was moved from Manicaland to PGHQ Training and Development while Comm Wicklif Makamache was moved from Mashonaland Central to Bulawayo.

Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Partson Nyabadza, has been moved to head Midlands while Comm Winston Muza moves from Midlands to take over Manicaland and Comm Charles Musavengane has been moved from Training and Development to Mashonaland Central.