Over 10 000 arrested for illegal mining

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

Police have arrested 10 804 people for illegal mining activities across the country since January this year under an operation targeting illegal miners and people carrying dangerous weapons.

In January last year, police launched Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/Chikorokoza Ngachipere/No To Machete Gangs which saw 166 people being arrested under the operation on Sunday.

Gold panners reportedly unleashed a reign of terror in Malungwane Village in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South Province, attacking villagers with axes, machetes and knobkerries.

The development saw community members sleeping in maize fields fearing being attacked at their homes while asleep.

In Umguza District, illegal gold miners were putting the lives of villagers and livestock in danger by using prohibited lethal chemicals such as mercury in search of the precious mineral.

According to scientific studies, mercury is detrimental to human health as exposure can lead to skin disease, infertility and birth defects.

When inhaled, the chemical can also cause lung cancer.

Mercury is used for gold amalgamation in artisanal mining.

The chemicals pose a threat to the health of animals, humans and aquatic life.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement yesterday said the police blitz had netted 10 804 people since January this year.

He said police have also arrested 120 042 people for various cross border crimes across the country since January last year.

“Police arrested 497 under the operation No to Cross Border Crimes/Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emigceleni Yelizwe. The cumulative number of arrests since 01/01/21 stands at 120 042,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Smuggling has been problematic in the country, with people exploiting porous borders to bring in goods without paying duty.

A trucker was recently arrested in Beitbridge after smuggling 21 refrigerators into the country.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police also arrested 2 409 people for various offences related to Covid-19.

“The ZRP reports that on 06/03/22, 2409 people were arrested for various offences related to Covid-19. Since 30/03/20, the cumulative number stands at 1 568 798.”

