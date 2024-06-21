Over 10 000 rural institutions get electricity

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Tsholotsho

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) has electrified more than 10 400 rural institutions in the country as part of a broader strategy to achieve universal access to modern energy services by 2030.

This initiative will result in a new look rural Zimbabwe with improved lifestyle of villagers.

In his remarks at the commissioning of the Bemba solar project, REF board chairperson Mr Willard Chiwewe, who was represented by fellow board Engineer Ndomupeyi Chikonya said the electrified institutions include schools, clinics, Chiefs’ homesteads, business centres and homesteads.

Mr Chiwewe said REF has also installed more than 200 solar systems of different sizes.

“While REF has made remarkable progress in energy services to rural public institutions, a lot more needs to be done with regards to rural household as many still lag behind. With the upcoming Solar Home Systems initiative meant for individual households, I can assure you that we will make a big impact and be able to achieve our target of providing access to modern services to all rural communities by 2030,” said Eng Chikonya.

He said guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) as launched by President Mnangagwa in 2020, he remained hopeful that they will be able to speed up provision of energy to all rural households in Zimbabwe using grid, solar and other technologies.