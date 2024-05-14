Over 100 million kgs of tobacco sold

Online Reporter

OVER 100 million kilogrammes of tobacco has been sold as of May 8 with 35 percent being under contract.

This was revealed during the Post Cabinet Media Briefing by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere

“Regarding tobacco, Cabinet advises that as at 8 May 2024, 116.4 million kilogrammes of tobacco were sold at an average price of US$3.57/kg, with decentralised floors accounting for 35% of the total tobacco sold under contract,” said Dr Muswere.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said the Africa Regional and Annual Tobacco Conference will be held in Harare from 15 to 16 May 2024.

“The topics for discussion include the following; production challenges and opportunities; sustainability of the tobacco sector; contracting models; and future prospects of the tobacco sector in Africa,” he said.