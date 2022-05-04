Over 150 000 arrested for cross border crimes

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested over 151 000 people under an operation targeting cross border crimes.

Police in their twitter page also revealed that 19 076 people have been arrested for illegal mining activities.

“142 people were arrested under operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes’, bringing the cumulative arrests to 151 825, since 01 January 2021. Meanwhile149 people were arrested under operation ‘Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/ No to Machete Gangs’. The cumulative number of arrests since 1 January 2022, stands at 19 076.

“On 2 May 2022, police arrested 1 167 motorists throughout the country on day five of operation ‘Respect Other Road Users/ Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/ Hloniphani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo’, bringing the cumulative arrests to 4 769,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu