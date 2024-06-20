Over 19 000 people obtained driver’s licences in May
Online Reporter
MORE Zimbabweans are buying cars with the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) revealing that more than 6 000 new vehicle registrations were made last month while over 19 000 obtained driver’s licences.
In a statement on X, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development stated that 6 455 new vehicles were registered in May, however, it did not provide the comparative statistics.
“First time registration: 6 455 new vehicles registered for the first time indicating a significant increase in new vehicle owners,” read the statement.
The Ministry said 1 073 changed the ownership of vehicles during the stated period while 938 completed the change of number plates.
It said 19 021 obtained driver’s licence during the same period.
Comments