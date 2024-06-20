Over 19 000 people obtained driver’s licences in May

Aspiring drivers write provisional licence test at the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) in Bulawayo yesterday

Online Reporter

MORE Zimbabweans are buying cars with the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) revealing that more than 6 000 new vehicle registrations were made last month while over 19 000 obtained driver’s licences.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development stated that 6 455 new vehicles were registered in May, however, it did not provide the comparative statistics.

“First time registration: 6 455 new vehicles registered for the first time indicating a significant increase in new vehicle owners,” read the statement.

The Ministry said 1 073 changed the ownership of vehicles during the stated period while 938 completed the change of number plates.

It said 19 021 obtained driver’s licence during the same period.