Over 2 000 attend ‘fine fundraiser’

Sports Writer

ABOUT 2 000 people gathered at the Highlanders Clubhouse yesterday in a “boycott” event which they termed a fundraiser for the club after it was slapped with a US$6 000 fine by the Premier Soccer League for crowd trouble that occurred at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva a fortnight ago.

The “fundraiser”, however, coincided with the team’s Castle Lager PSL match against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium. About 2 000 attended the tie which Bosso won 2-0.

For the Bosso faithful, the event was a success after mobilisation to boycott the match and instead gather at the Clubhouse was done via social media.

Zimpapers Sports Hub caught up with some of the team’s fans who expressed enthusiasm for the event.

Highlanders Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter chairperson, Nhlanhla Bango Dube, said yesterday’s event was not a boycott but just a fundraiser for the team.

“With the team facing financial troubles, we decided to bring money directly to the club. It’s not a boycott or anything like that but just a fundraiser. We saw it fit to host this fundraiser at the Clubhouse.

“We just wanted to direct our money straight to the club so that we clear our debts. From what I saw today, I think this initiative is good. We need to unite as fans and assist the club. Who knows, maybe one day we will buy a bus with money from such initiatives,” said Dube.