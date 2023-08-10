Over 20 artistes to perform at Heroes Day gala

Harare Bureau

OVER 20 artistes are billed to perform at a gala to commemorate Zimbabwe’s heroes and heroines, who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country from colonialism.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the music gala is set for Vengere Stadium in Rusape, Mashonaland East province, next week Tuesday. As of yesterday, the list of performing artistes was still being finalised.

The proposed artistes include Sulumani Chimbetu; Cheso Boys; the Police Band; Nicholas Zachariah; Dorcas Moyo; Agatha Murudzwa; Chief Hwenje; Ma-nine; Bio Mudimba; DJ Fantan; Mathias Mhere; Iyasa; Michael Mahendere; Enzo Ishall; Mambo Duterere; Tambaoga; Romeo Gasa and Mark Ngwazi.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the event is meant to celebrate and remember the significant role played by heroes and heroines during the war of liberation.

“It’s that time of the year once again when we commemorate the Heroes and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces days. This year, we celebrate our revered Heroes’ Day on August 14 at the National Heroes Acre and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day on August 15 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare,” she said in a statement.

“Let us all show our appreciation and support for the gallantry exhibited by our sons and daughters of Zimbabwe to fight against the repressive Smith regime.”

Heroes Day is set to be celebrated under the theme “Remembering Our Heroes — Nyika Inovakwa Nevene vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”. Preparations for the event are well on course, with Minister Mutsvangwa saying adequate logistical arrangements for the mobilisation and transportation of members of the public have been made.

“Buses will be made available from the usual pick-up points to ferry people to the National Heroes Acre on Monday and to the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday. Buses will also be available in all provinces where the celebrations will be taking place.”

Entertainment during the Heroes Day commemoration event will be provided by Maungira Enharira, Heavenly Praises Choir and Vatumwa VaMwari. The Zimbabwe Republic Police Band will also be on standby.

Defence Forces Day will be celebrated under the theme “Brick by Brick, Stone Upon Stone — Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Creating a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030”. Musical entertainment will be provided by Alick Macheso and Chillspot Records stable in the morning.

National Heroes Day commemorations will also be held in all the other country’s provinces and districts, but the Defence Forces Day celebrations will be limited to provinces.