  • Today Fri, 08 Sep 2023

Over 20 Bulilima Rural District Councillors sworn in

Over 20 Bulilima Rural District Councillors sworn in

Online Writer

Bulilima Rural District Council in Matabeleland South province on Friday swore in 22 councillors as they assumed office for the next five years.

Zanu-PF and Citizens’ Coalition (CCC) have 11 councillors each elected after last month’s harmonised elections.

Below are the councillors:

You Might Also Like

/
  • 22 Mangwe councillors sworn in Business

    22 Mangwe councillors sworn in

    16.00 Normal 0 false false false EN-GB X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-font-kerning:1.0pt; mso-ligatures:standardcontextual; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}  Online Writer THERE were 22 councillors who were sworn in at Mangwe Rural District Council […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments