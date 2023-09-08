Over 20 Bulilima Rural District Councillors sworn in
Online Writer
Bulilima Rural District Council in Matabeleland South province on Friday swore in 22 councillors as they assumed office for the next five years.
Zanu-PF and Citizens’ Coalition (CCC) have 11 councillors each elected after last month’s harmonised elections.
Below are the councillors:
-
16.00 Normal 0 false false false EN-GB X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-font-kerning:1.0pt; mso-ligatures:standardcontextual; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;} Online Writer THERE were 22 councillors who were sworn in at Mangwe Rural District Council […]
-
Online Writer The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched investigations into some social media messages being posted by unruly elements agitating for unlawful activities in the country. According to police members of the public should ignore such messages. In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the general security situation in the country […]
-
President Mnangagwa, who is Chancellor of State universities, has today capped 5 063 students at the University of Zimbabwe who graduated with degrees in various disciplines at a colourful ceremony held at the institution’s campus in Harare. There were 3 652 students who graduated with undergraduate degrees, while 1 394 were capped with postgraduate degrees […]
Comments