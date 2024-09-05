Over 25% of deaths in Zimbabwe attributed to HIV and AIDS – Government

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

HIV and AIDS remain the biggest contributors to mortality in Zimbabwe, accounting for over 25 per cent of deaths.

Giving an overview of the health sector and its implications for the private health sector at the ongoing 15th edition of the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) Annual Conference in Victoria Falls, Acting Director of Policy Planning and Health Economics in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Mr Tonderai Kadzere, stated that non-communicable diseases and mental health are the least funded areas in the country.

He noted that the top 10 causes of death, according to 2022 reports, include HIV and AIDS, followed by influenza and pneumonia, road traffic accidents, coronary heart disease, diarrhoeal diseases for children under five, crude low birth weight, stroke, severe underweight in children under five, birth trauma, and diabetes mellitus, in that order.

Mr Kadzere stated that HIV and AIDS account for 25.18 per cent of deaths, while influenza is responsible for 9.47 per cent, road traffic accidents 6.46 per cent, coronary heart disease 4.96 per cent, diarrhoeal diseases 4.48 per cent, low birth weight 4.07 per cent, stroke 4.06 per cent, severe underweight 3.47 per cent, birth trauma 3.12 per cent, and diabetes mellitus at 3.02 per cent.

He invited medical aid societies and funders to partner with the government in addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in terms of prevention to reduce the economic burden.

“We really need to be realigning our priorities,” he said.

The country has made significant strides in preventing and treating HIV, having met global targets of ensuring that at least 95 per cent of those living with HIV know their status, are on treatment, and achieve viral suppression.

Anti-Retroviral Therapy coverage is at 99 per cent for the 1.3 million HIV-positive people. Prevalence is at 11.8 per cent.