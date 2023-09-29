Over 3 000 Chinhoyi University of Technology graduates capped by President Mnangagwa

Online Writer

President Mnangagwa has capped over 3000 students at the 19th graduation ceremony of Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) this Friday afternoon.

President Mnangagwa who is the Chancellor of the university capped 3 484 graduands who are made up of the following: 24 Doctor of Philosophy, 11 Masters of Philosophy, 573 Taught Masters, 39 Post Graduate Diplomas and 2837 Undergraduates.

Some of the students are from the region such as Zambia, who are beneficiaries of the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme at CUT.