Over 3 500 illegal settlers arrested in countrywide crackdown

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 3 775 suspects with 985 convictions being made by the courts, while 3 360 cases are pending trial in the ongoing ‘No to Land Barons and Illegal Settlements on Land’ in either rural or urban setups operation.

The country-wide operation started in January 2024.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Police appreciate and commend the public for the cooperation and information received in the ongoing Government’s country-wide operation.”

The operation is progressing well across the country’s provinces.

“In Masvingo, 28 suspects were accounted for illegally settling on the grazing lands in Tokwane-Ngundu Resettlement without the authority of the Ministry of Land, Agricultural, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development”, said Commissioner Nyathi.

“In Mashonaland West Province, Police in Karoi arrested 26 suspects who were occupying grazing lands and distributing gazetted land to their relatives at Lazy Five Farm. Investigations carried out unearthed that the suspects were paying US$15 or maize equivalent, to the plot holder.”

Commissioner Nyathi said, that in Matabeleland South Province 123 suspects were arrested at Enyandeni Resettlement Area, Gwanda, the suspects illegally settled themselves on gazetted land.

“In Matabeleland North Province, Thulani Nzima aged (53) was arrested for illegally allocating six residential stands to desperate home seekers for payment in Siganda, Mbembeswana 1 Village, Nyamandlovu. Investigations carried out unearthed that the beneficiaries paid US$300 and ZAR4 000 to the suspect”, reads the statement.

“The public should verify the status of any land before being settled or made to pay for the purported allocation or development”, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said members of the public should feel to report criminal activities by land barons at any nearest police station or the national police complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.