Over 30 000 motorists arrested in blitz

Online Reporter

Over 30 000 motorists have so far been arrested countrywide during the ongoing operation targeting unregistered and unlicenced vehicles, operators offering public transport without proper licencing, and those breaching other traffic regulations.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing.

“The ZRP reports that a total of 30 469 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation ‘Tame the Traffic Jungle’. 905 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 11 253 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 332 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 2 027 people have been arrested for touting.

“Meanwhile, 812 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates,” he said.

Police and other key stakeholders last week launched an operation targeting vehicles driven in breach of the law, including unregistered and unlicenced vehicles, pirate taxis and pirate kombis, and drivers committing driving and parking offences as authorities step up efforts to ensure compliance with road laws.

Flouting of laws had become routine, particularly in urban areas prompting the police, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Vehicle Examination Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and city councils to launch the co-ordinated operation.

Motorists and operators who want to reclaim their vehicles have to obtain all the required vehicle documents and be cleared by the Vehicle Theft Squad, VID and Zimra.

The blitz has also resulted in some errant transport operators hiking their fares, taking advantage of the shortage of public transport.