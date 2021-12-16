Over 60 000 arrested under operation Isitsheketsha Kasiphele

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Mat South Bureau Chief

Police have arrested 62 739 people for illegal mining activities across the country since January this year under an operation targeting illegal miners and people carrying dangerous weapons.

In January, police launched Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/Chikorokoza Ngachipere/No To Machete Gangs which saw 130 miners being arrested under the operation on Sunday. Earlier this year, gold panners reportedly unleashed a reign of terror in Malungwane Village in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South Province, attacking villagers with axes, machetes and knobkerries.

The development saw community members sleeping in maize fields fearing being attacked at their homes while asleep.

In Umguza District, illegal gold miners were putting the lives of villagers and livestock in danger by using prohibited lethal chemicals such as mercury in search of the precious mineral.

According to scientific studies, mercury is detrimental to human health as exposure can lead to skin disease, infertility and birth defects.

When inhaled, the chemical can also cause lung cancer.

Mercury is used for gold amalgamation in artisanal mining.

The chemicals pose a threat to the health of animals, humans and aquatic life. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement yesterday said the police blitz had netted 62 739 people since January this year.

“On December 12, 130 people were arrested under operation “Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/Chikorokoza Ngachipere/No To Machete Gangs” bringing the cumulative arrests to 62 739,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police have also arrested more than 77 000 people for various cross border crimes across the country.

“On December 12, 427 people were arrested for various cross-border crime violations under the operation ‘No to cross-border crimes’.

Since January this year when the operation commenced, 77 396 offenders have been arrested,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Smuggling has been problematic in the country, with people exploiting porous borders to bring in goods without paying duty.

Last week, a trucker was arrested in Beitbridge after smuggling 21 refrigerators into the country.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police have also arrested 11 334 motorists for fitting dangerous bar headlights while 28 173 people were arrested for touting.

“Police also arrested 142 people countrywide under the Interpol/Afripol joint operation code name ‘Flash IPPA’ (illicit pharmaceuticals and health products in Africa”, being conducted by 54 African member countries,” he said.

This operation has led to the arrest of a total of 1 413 people to date. – @Yolisswa