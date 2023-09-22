Over 600 to be capped at United College of Education

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

A total of 613 students of which only 53 are males are set to be capped on Friday at the United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira is representing the guest of honour Minister Professor Amon Murwira.

The United College of Education was founded in 1968 through the generosity of the Christian community and in 1982, the institution was donated to the Government of Zimbabwe by the Catholic, Anglican, Evangelical Lutheran, United Congregational, Methodist, the Salvation Army, the United Methodist as well as the Church of Christ.