Over 61 000 arrests made and 1 307 vehicles impounded during operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle”

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

OVER 61 000 arrests have been made and 1 307 vehicles have been impounded during the ongoing operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle.”

The operation, which was launched on 12 September 2023 is a partnership between police and local authorities.

Other stakeholders involved in the blitz aimed at ensuring that vehicle owners comply with the requirements of the law include the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation comes in the wake of lawlessness on the roads, particularly in major cities and towns where some drivers are now flouting road traffic rules.

He said 61 730 arrests have been made, 1 646 on vehicles without route permits while 19 757 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika).

Asst Comm Nyathi said 360 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 4 433 people have been arrested for touting.

Meanwhile, 1 307 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.

Asst Com Nyathi said they are also concerned with the reckless conduct by pirate vehicles, mushikashika, and some registered kombis who are carrying passengers from undesignated points in violation of the country’s laws.

“Licensed public service vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and unloading passengers at undesignated points and openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights,” he said.