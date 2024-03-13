Over 70 percent of 2023 priority projects exceed targets, boosting education, infrastructure, and healthcare in Zimbabwe

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

OVER 70 percent of the 100 Day Cycle Priority projects for 2023 have surpassed set targets, with schools being upgraded, rehabilitation of major road infrastructure, the construction of Magistrates Courts and installation of hospital equipment being among the achievements.

This is according to a Post Cabinet Press Briefing that was presented by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

He said of the 493 projects for 2023, 348 have surpassed the set targets and 60 are within the agreed timelines.

Cabinet approved the Consolidated Report on the Implementation of 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects for the Year 2023 as presented by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Lovemore Matuke.

“The nation is advised that a total of four hundred and ninety-three (493) projects were implemented under the 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects for 2023. The priority projects were selected on the basis of alignment to Vision 2030. The majority of the projects, 348 in total, surpassed set targets, while 61 performed within the agreed range,” said Dr Muswere.

He said among the key achievements which cut across the 14 National Development Strategy 1 thematic areas include:

“The construction of a Baobab Juice Plant at Mutare Teacher’s College in Manicaland Province; the establishment of a Bio-Diesel Production Plant in Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province; the upgrading of 30 schools through the construction of new classroom blocks and ablution facilities, drilling of boreholes and solarisation; The establishment of 12 boarding schools, and the registration of 40 satellite schools;

“The decentralisation of e-Passport services to Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central provinces; the construction of Magistrates Courts at Epworth and Lupane, as well as Mutawatawa, Gwanda and Chiredzi and the establishment of ICT laboratories at schools in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland and Matabeleland North provinces,” said Dr Muswere.

He added other projects such as: “The deployment of 92 base stations and the establishment of 40 Community Information Centres countrywide; the construction of a Migrant Resource Centre in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province; the refurbishment of infrastructure in Pretoria, South Africa; Maputo, Mozambique; and Berlin in Germany; the modernisation of National FM, Power FM and Classic 263 radio stations.”

Dr Muswere said Mpilo Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals installed Radiological and Radiotherapy Equipment.

“The construction of Primary Health Care Clinics at Cowdray Park in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and Mataga in Midlands Province and the installation of Radiological and Radiotherapy Equipment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and at all Provincial and Central Hospitals,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Government funded 80 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare Metropolitan Province were among the projects that were done within the 100-day cycle.

“The rehabilitation of 70.45 kilometres of the Harare-Beitbridge Road, with a cumulative 470.45 km having been opened to traffic, the rehabilitation of the Binga-Siakobvu Road; the completion and commissioning of Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion Project, the completion and commissioning of Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East Province and the rehabilitation of 182 dip tanks across all rural provinces,” said Dr Muswere.

He said under the Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme nearly 250 000 chicks were distributed across the country under the 100-Day Cycle.

“The distribution of 244 982 chicks in all provinces under the Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme and shaft expansion at Pickstone Peerless Mine; and the construction of the Sinomine Bikita Minerals Processing Plant,” said Dr Muswere.