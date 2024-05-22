Over 700k voters registered in 2023

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

OVER 700 000 voters were registered last year with the majority being females, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Nobert Mazungunye has said.

Presenting a report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in Parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Minister Mazungunye said the year under review saw the successful conduct of the harmonised elections, by-elections and the conclusion of the delimitation exercise in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

He said all vacant proportional representation seats in the National Assembly and local authorities were filled in terms of the law.

Deputy Minister Mazungunye said voter registration played a pivotal role in as far as inclusion is concerned within the electoral process.

“With regards to voter registration, 2023 saw a total number of 705 243 voters being registered, of which 330 979 were males and 374 264 were females,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mazungunye said ZEC was allocated ZWL896 billion to support the electoral processes of which ZWL664 billion, that is 74 percent was accessed.

“With a full complement of Commissioners, 2023 saw the Commission meeting six times in line with the provision of the law and in addition, the Commission recruited 66 new employees, with 44 females; 40 percent being females and 60 percent being males,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mazungunye added that while maximising on 14 languages out of 16 which are enshrined in the Constitution, the ZEC made use of various methods and media platforms to provide electoral related information to the masses,” he said.