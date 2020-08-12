Over 800 women enter My Beautiful Home competition

Sibongile Ndlovu poses outside her burnt home which she partly rebuilt for the competition

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The My Beautiful Home, Comba Indlu Ngobuciko Competition is going ahead this year with one of the participants whose hut burnt down a few days ago, determined to win the competition.

The competition which has been running for the past six years, has seen people deep in the rural areas of Matobo district, participate by decorating their huts through painting them beautifully.

Their work once caught the attention of renowned music video director Vusa Blaqs who decided to shoot popular musician, Jah Prayzah’s music video for Sadza Nemuriwo there. The video which featured Iyasa and Ben Chest captured the beautiful homes well.

This year, the competition which some felt would not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to organisers is going ahead. So far, over 800 homes have registered to participate with entries still open. One of the participants, Sibongile Ndlovu of Ward 24 has shown her determination to win after her house burnt down recently but she went ahead and partly rebuilt it so that she remains in the competition.

“Her house burnt down a few days ago, but she is entering the competition no matter what. The courage and determination of this woman is the mark of the people of Zimbabwe,” posted event organisers on the competition’s Facebook page on Monday.

Students from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) pursuing architecture visited 124 homes in Ward 24 and 25 to see the beauty of the decorated huts. Sharing a video of their visit to last year’s My Beautiful Home Comba Indlu Ngobuciko Competition winner Peggy Masuku, organisers said the visit by the Nust students was fruitful.

Inaugurated in 2014 by Amagugu Heritage Trust, the My Beautiful Home competition seeks to revitalise traditional hut painting using natural pigments such as soil, water, ash and charcoal. Through the competition, the heritage trust seeks to revitalise the practice as a mechanism of recognising and appreciating the role of women in household and community development and preservation of cultural heritage in general.

Prizes are set to be awarded to the best huts in terms of interior, exterior and best environment.