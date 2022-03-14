Over the moon Fish F Ndaramu celebrates new love with song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

NDARAMU trap musician Fish F Ndaramu (real name Utloanang Valela) has defied odds associated with the lifestyle of hip-hop musicians of being players and not being able to settle for one woman as he has found his soul mate.

He has cemented this through a recently released track titled Intombi dedicated to his lover Nompulelo Mpofu. The song features Tebza.

The artiste has his own genre, Ndaramu Trap, which is a type of music that is a fusion of hip-hop and African elements. It is also called iSabizwana sempilo because it acts as a bridge between the young and the old generations.

Fish F Ndaramu said the song seeks to solidify his relationship.

“Intombi talks of getting the right person in life after a long time of disappointments. It’s always heart-warming to get someone who is there with you in good and bad times, taking note that as artistes, we are always surrounded by women,” said Fish F Ndaramu.

He said the two met in 2018 coincidentally at a studio. Nompumelelo had gone there to look for her cousin who happened to be Fish F Ndaramu’s friend.

“When we first met, I failed to get her contacts and the second time I met her, I managed to get her contact details. I liked her naturalness as most girls nowadays like to use makeup.

“As we started getting to know each other better, she played the character of a friend in one of my videos ‘Mbaliyami’,” he said.

Fish F Ndaramu said he is planning to release an EP titled IViyo whose lead single titled Nandi featuring Vuyo Brown has been released and is topping charts on Skyz Metro FM.

“I’m working on more music with a feature with South Africa’s Musholiq Nuz on the cards. I’ll ensure that I penetrate digital spaces by uploading the music on various platforms. I’m also planning to host one-man shows as a way of growing my brand,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire