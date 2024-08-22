Over to you Nees: As Warriors gaffer arrives

Langton Nyakwenda

GERMAN Michael Nees flew into the country yesterday and is now ready to start his new role as Zimbabwe men’s national football coach.

The 57-year-old Nees was appointed Warriors coach on July 30 but was yet to report for duty as his work permit was yet to be processed.

The papers are now in order and the German is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

Zimbabwe play Kenya in a Group J qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on September 6.

Kenya are hosting their matches in Kampala because their stadia are being renovated.

They have the same predicament with Zimbabwe who will also play host to Cameroon in Kampala on September 10.

“Both matches will be held at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, and will mark the first competitive outings for the Warriors under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Michael Nees,” wrote the Zimbabwe Football Association yesterday.

While confirming the arrival of Nees, Zifa chief executive officer, Yvonne Manwa, also assured that the German’s work permit was in order.

Nees is now expected to announce the squad that will serve in Kampala.

“On the issue of squad announcement we will have to hear from the coach, for now, he is doing the formalities and settling in,” added Manwa.

The 57-year-old Nees has been entrusted to lead the Warriors in their quest to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals.

He also has to guide Zimbabwe through the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nees holds a Uefa Pro Licence from Germany and an MA degree in Sports Science, Performance Physiology, and Ethnology from the University of Heidelberg.

Additionally, he has acquired a coaching qualification in Life Kinetik, a unique training methodology introduced to football by former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp.

“Over the past 25 years, Michael Nees has held elite coaching and technical leadership positions across Caf, Uefa, and AFC.

“He has guided various national teams in over 200 international matches.

“Notably, in 2005 and 2006, he was part of the support staff for the England national team during the Fifa World Cup 2006 in Germany, under the auspices of Fifa,” read a statement from Zifa when they appointed the German, who also coached the national team of Rwanda.

Zimbabwe has a long history with German coaches.

The late Reinhard Fabisch ignited football interest in the country with his Dream Team project in the early 1990s.

Fabisch’s Warriors came within just a game to qualify for the 1994 World Cup finals in the United States of America.

Another German, Klaus Dieter Pagels came to Zimbabwe as Zifa technical advisor in 2011 following his secondment to the association by the German Olympic Committee.

Pagels was then appointed interim coach the following year after Rahman Gumbo (late) resigned following the failed 2013 Afcon qualifying campaign.

The German took over the 2014 World Cup qualification process and presided over matches against Guinea and Egypt.

The baton has now been passed to Nees.