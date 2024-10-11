Overnight concrete pouring underway at Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo pipeline pump station

Online writer

Construction crews are working tirelessly at Pump Station 3 of the Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo Pipeline, where overnight concrete pouring is taking place to expedite progress on the vital infrastructure project.

The pipeline, designed to enhance water supply to Bulawayo, is a significant part of efforts to address the city’s ongoing water shortages.

The round-the-clock operations reflect the urgency and commitment to completing the project within the planned timelines. Engineers on-site report that the concrete pouring is critical for establishing a robust foundation for the pump station, ensuring it can effectively support the water distribution system once operational. The project is expected to greatly improve access to clean water for residents of Bulawayo, alleviating long-standing challenges related to water scarcity.