Oversubscribed Gastronomy Conference puts Zimbabwe cuisines on world map

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

AFTER an oversubscribed official opening of the United Nations (UN Tourism) first Regional Forum on Gastronomy Forum for Africa in Victoria Falls, delegates have retreated to the conference venue to start the three-day forum.

With about 450 local and international delegates attending, the forum will end Sunday.

Friday was the official opening which was presided over by President Mnangagwa and thousands of locals from across the country attended.

On Friday evening there were presentations by various tourism start-ups from across the continent.

The presentations were meant to introduce the continent’s tourism to the world before Ministers of Tourism led by host Minister Barbara Rwodzi.

Last night delegates were treated to a cocktail to wind up a long day.

Proceedings will resume Saturday morning before a visit to Umuzi Village outside the city.

There will be a number of excursions by the delegates Saturday and Sunday.