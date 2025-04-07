Overwhelming Response to Athletics Event

Zimpapers Sports Hub

The response to Saturday’s Zimbabwe National Junior Track and Field Championships at White City has been tremendous, an official has said.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe administrator Manu Mpofu confirms they have already begun setting up the heats’ lists and schedule for the day.

He said all is in order for what promises to be one of the best and biggest national athletics finals.

The excitement is high following the conclusion of the National Association of Secondary School Heads Championships season.

The competition ended on Thursday, marking the end of the season for the pupils, who will now concentrate on club activities.

“The Junior Championships are all in order. Preparations are on course.

“Registration has gone well and the secretariat is busy now drawing up the heats’ list,” said Mpofu.

Athletes who excel will be considered for the Africa Union of Sports Council Region 5 team to take part in this year’s competition in Namibia.

Mpofu says Saturday’s field is drawn from schools and clubs. Others, he said, are coming as individuals to the biggest athletics showdown so far this season.