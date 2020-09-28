Oxfam bails out Bulilima community

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

OXFAM International Zimbabwe has intensified its climate change adaptation for rural livelihoods programme through helping communities to improve access to water and sanitation.

The organisation is coordinating implementation of the project in Zimbabwe with the support of its partners. Bulilima district’s Mbimba village is one of the beneficiaries and is being assisted with water infrastructure to assist a local clinic, nearby schools and the business centre. Access to clean water is a major challenge for many rural communities where villagers are forced to travel long distances to get the precious liquid.

Oxfam project leader in the area, Mr William Chagumaira, said the programme will benefit up to 500 households.

“The aim of the project is to improve access to food to 500 households as well as improve access to water for 1000 people. We are driving hygiene promotion in the process,” he said.

“The project covers wards 10 and 12 in Bulilima as well as wards 11 and 15 in Chirumhanzu. So far, through the programme we have rehabilitated 10 boreholes in both districts and we are doing 10 more in Bulilima.”

Mr Chagumaira the budget for the Mbimba project was around US$15 000. “In our projects we tap into the advancement of technology hence have also installed two solar powered systems.

“The programme is spread across communities from serving them at clinic level, school level, community shopping centre, garden programmes and livestock watering,” he said.

This news crew recently visited Mbimba clinic where Bulilima West legislator, Dingumuzi Phuti, made a familiarisation tour and urged the organisation to continue playing its part in empowering rural communities.

The programme is part of Oxfam’s drought response measures covering Zimbabwe and Zambia and being supported by the Dutch Relief Alliance with funds from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

