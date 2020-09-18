Ozzie _Gee readies debut EP launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL rapper who recently ventured into soul trap music, Ozzie_Gee (real name Oscar Greens) is set to launch his debut EP titled Uthando Luyinkinga tomorrow.

The launch will be through uploading the six track EP on Ozzie Gee YouTube channel as from 8pm.

A 2016 Starbrite semi-finalist, Ozzie Gee said the EP is motivated by love stories in life and is about encouraging folks out there to cherish their love ones.

“I do soul trap music inspired by Miss Pru (Ambitious Records) and Blaq Diamond. My EP is motivated by love stories and love life in general it consists of five tracks namely Uthando, Nokukhanya, Thunqisa, Stories and Rachael Voko.

“Love is a problem at the same time love is life and this is for everyone out there to enjoy and ensure that love is made lucrative in every relationship,” said Ozzie_Gee.

The young artiste has one album under his belt titled No Devil and was released 2016.

– @mthabisi_mthire