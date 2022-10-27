P2daoh on Rhyme Apostles production

Showbiz Reporter

UNITED KINGDOM based rapper Rhyme Assassin has given Bulawayo based producer P2daoh a chance to mix and master his lead track Rhyme Apostles, off his upcoming album- Dedicated to Self.

The song features a 12 rappers- internationally acclaimed Crooked I, Canibus, AFRO, Ruste Juxx, Craig G, Prodigal Sunn, Chino XL, Keith Murray, K Solo, Reks, and Antlive Boom.

The concept of the song is borrowed from Jesus who ministered with 12 apostles (disciples).

“Jesus ministered with 12 apostles and I believe these 11 including myself we are the apostles of rhythm and poetry. We want to deliver the gospel of real hip-hop to the masses,” said Rhyme Assassin.

Bulawayo based producer P2Daoh has been given the opportunity to be part of the blockbuster song’s production.

“The idea of bringing people together has always been a thing for me and it’s always a beautiful feeling. It is also refreshing to know that my insight on good production quality is considered out there and that alone is inspiration enough for me to keep on working and putting out more great works.

The track is good and sounds great on all levels, I can’t wait for it to drop so that the world can listen to what we have made,” said P2daoh.

Rhyme Assassin said the decision to work with P2daoh on the Rhyme Apostles was sentimental in the sense that he is the first producer he worked with when he started music.

“I chose P2daoh to do the song mixing and mastering. It’s not the first time we have worked together, he is one of the first people I worked with when I started music. He is that one person who is always ready to work and he puts his all, he understands my vision and thoughts,” he said.

Rhyme Assassin and P2daoh’s relationship stretches back to 2012.

“I first met with him in 2012 when I was just starting my musical career. I had visited Bulawayo on multiple occasions to record music with T9yce as Nameless 263 and was referred to P2daoh by POY.

He recorded and mastered my track with T9yce – Party people which at some point sat on the number one spot on Power FM for weeks and was number 54 on the annual Coca cola top 100,” he said.

Rhyme Assassin started music in 2000 doing rap battles and performances up to 2002 when he left for the UK, he then resumed his music career in 2012 when he met a UK producer named Deep Voice who ignited his passion for music and he started writing and recording music.

He is a record label owner at Uncle Rhymes Records. The record label is home to two artists T9yce and Lincoln the Prez and is looking forward to working with more artists from different genres.