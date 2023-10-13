Padenga restructures, creates new entity

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

Padenga Holdings Limited, a crocodile-rearing business cum gold miner’s operation at Dallaglio is with effect from January next year transferring Padenga Crocodile business and its associated staff from Padenga Holdings Limited to a new entity-Padenga Agribusiness.

A new board will manage on a day to day basis Padenga Crocodile business.

In a shareholder notice, company secretary Mr Andrew Lorimer said with the recent approval given by shareholders of Padenga Holdings Limited to acquire the remaining 49,9 percent share-holding in the Dallaglio Investments mining business so that Dallaglio becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Padenga Holdings Limited, it has been agreed by the board of Padenga Holdings to restructure the business. During an extraordinary general meeting held on August 16, shareholders passed all resolutions on the agenda that include the acquisition of the remaining 49,9 percent of the issued share capital in Dallaglio following the acquisition of 50,1 percent of the issued share capital in Dallaglio in 2019.

The negotiated value of the acquisition of the 49,9 percent shareholding of Dallaglio is to be settled via an issuance of 253,003,361 Padenga ordinary shares that are listed on the VFEX to the Dallaglio minorities or their nominees.

“With effect from 1st January 2024, it is the intention to transfer the Padenga Crocodile business and its associated staff from Padenga Holdings Limited to Padenga Agribusiness.

“From that date the Padenga Crocodile business will be managed on a day to day basis by Padenga Agribusiness under a new Board being established to supervise and guide that business,” he said.

He added that Padenga Crocodile business, which has sat in Padenga Holdings Limited since the incorporation of this company in 2010, will be transferred “on a going concern basis” into a separate wholly owned subsidiary of Padenga Holdings Limited.

“This subsidiary company, called Padenga Agribusiness (Private) Limited, was incorporated on the 29th August 2023.”

The Padenga mining business is already managed on a day to day basis by Dallaglio, which has its own Board to supervise and guide the mining business

“With effect from 1st January 2024, Padenga Holdings Limited shall remain as a holding company with a head office structure and Board of Directors, supervising Padenga’s interests in Dallaglio and in Padenga Agribusiness, driving the strategy to be adopted by these operating units in pursuit of Padenga’s vision and objectives, agreeing annual budgets with the operating units monitoring the performance of these operating units, bringing management of the operating units to account seeking growth opportunities and reporting Padenga’s performance to all stakeholders,”

Mr Lorimer added that as a result of the restructuring, it has been agreed by the Board of Padenga Holdings Limited that as the Dallaglio mining business now makes up the largest and most significant portion of Padenga Holdings Limited, it is appropriate to change the position of Chief Executive Officer of Padenga Holdings Limited.

To that end, Mr Gary John Sharp, who has headed the crocodile business since before the incorporation of Padenga Holdings Limited in 2010 and who has been the Chief Executive Officer of Padenga Holdings Limited since its listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in November 2010, has stood down as the Chief Executive Officer of Padenga Holdings Limited with effect from October 1, 2023.

He now becomes the Chief Executive Officer of Padenga Agribusiness and has resigned from the Board of Padenga Holdings Limited in order to concentrate on running the crocodile business.

Also, Mr Michael John Fowler, who has been an executive director of Padenga Holdings Limited since its incorporation in 2010, and who was the Chief Executive Officer of Dallaglio from 2019 to 2021, has been appointed to be the new Chief Executive Officer of Padenga Holdings Limited in place of Mr Sharp with effect from 1 October 2023.

In addition, Mr Mike Tonderai Mudondo has been appointed as a new independent non-executive Director of Padenga Holdings Limited with effect from 1 October 2023.

Mr Mudondo has more than 20 years’ experience in the banking industry in Zimbabwe.

Padenga is one of the world’s leading suppliers of premium quality crocodilian skins, accounting for nearly 85 percent of the supply of Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) skins to high end luxury brands globally.

Padenga also has the capacity to produce crocodile meat from its export approved abattoir for sale to European markets, and opportunities for the export of crocodile meat are being vigorously pursued.

The company currently operates three crocodile farms in Zimbabwe, which are located on the shores of Lake Kariba.

Padenga sold its interests in an alligator farm operation in the USA.