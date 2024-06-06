Pah Chihera collaborates with Goodchild in new love ballad, “Usandirasise”

From left to right : Goodchild and Pah Chihera

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Musician Alexio ‘Goodchild’ Gwenzi has released a new love single titled “Usandirasise”, featuring Afro-fusion sensation Pah Chihera.

The single, which debuted on Wednesday, has already garnered approximately 250 views within just 24 hours.

As one of the enduring figures in the urban grooves scene, Goodchild explained that the track is a heartfelt expression of gratitude for those who have shown unwavering love.

“It’s a song of appreciation for those who have loved us unconditionally since day one,” Goodchild shared.

“Reflecting on personal experiences, I met my beautiful wife 10 years ago. Despite the initial hardships in our relationship, she never once treated me poorly. Now that things are better, it’s important to take time to express gratitude.”