Pah Magwaza rebrands to Stambo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PAWADA Moyo, formerly known as Pah Magwaza in the music industry and partner of Clement Magwaza, has changed her stage name to Stambo.

Her rhumba group Pah Magwaza and Macrey Girls disbanded after some members got married, while others moved for greener pastures in neighbouring nations. This is why she decided to rebrand.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Stambo stated that it is time to regain her proper position as the First Lady of the rhumba/tshibilika genre, a kind of music that is viewed as patriarchal and confines women to a meagre role of clapping and dancing on stage while males play their guitars.

“After Pah and Macrey Girls became defunct I have decided to change back to Stambo the name I was given by my husband Clement Magwaza with the honour of love of which it was his desire from the first time I joined him in the music industry.

“I have four dancers who are Nomusa Moyo aka Mini Cooper, Yolanda Nyoni aka Yolly Yolly, Nonhlanhla Ncube aka Vavavoom and Patience Nkomo aka Sikah,” she said.

Stambo said the past years have been quite amazing for her career as people now value her talent.

“I really appreciate how my fans are showing love as I do get a lot of people who hire me inside and outside the country for example in Botswana and South Africa.

“On September 29 l will be in Botswana and in terms of projects l have a single titled Mngane wami featuring the queen of disc, Fortue Dawu,” said Stambo.

@mthabisi_mthire