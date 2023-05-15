Painting bags fifth in a row Club Championship title

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

FORMER professional golfer, Barry Painting continued his club dominance after he bagged his fifth consecutive Bulawayo Country Club championship title during the 2023 Bulawayo Club Golf Championship that ended yesterday.

Painting, who won his maiden club championship as a teenager back in 1991 finished with a gross total of 143 to win his 14th overall title to have his name written in stone at Bulawayo Country Club and continue his dominance on the course.

Heather Attala scooped the women’s overall title with a gross total of 165.

In the two days in which the tournament was played, Painting had gross scores of 74 on the first round and completed his campaign with a brilliant round of 69 yesterday to claim the top prize.

He led from day one and was followed by last year’s runner up as well, Anthony Lubbe who had a gross total of 155 after scores of 78 and 77.

In the women’s section, Attala’s gross total of 165 came after recording scores of 82 and 83 to round up an impressive campaign. She was followed by the president of Matabeleland Ladies Golf Association, Acy Zerf, who had a gross total of 180 after identical scores of 90 in the two days.

After winning his fifth consecutive title, Painting said it’s an amazing thing to have such a winning streak and be part of the club’s history, adding that having played professional golf has been the secret to his dominance.

“I used to play professional golf and this (Bulawayo Country Club) is my home course, I am very comfortable here.

It feels great (fifth consecutive win), it really does and the history involved and the names on the trophy, it’s so rewarding to be part of the history.

I played really nicely this year,” said Painting.

Painting is still looking forward to winning titles again. Meanwhile, with a net total of 134, Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) president, Martin Chikwana was awarded the best overall net prize while R Foy scooped the same accolade in the women’s section after she finished with a net total of 142.

A total of 66 members took part in this year’s event which was an improved turnout from that of last year. Bulawayo Country Club captain Hazrine Hapazari was impressed with the attendance, but stressed out on the shortage of young golfers taking part.

“The only thing that is worrying to me is that there is not much youth here.

For any sport to develop you need the younger generation because the demographics don’t look okay for me, there is hardly anyone in their 20s here,” said Hapazari.– @brandon_malvin