Pair nabbed with elephant tusks

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Two men in Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North province have been arrested after police found them with a pair of elephant tusks on Thursday.

According to a police Tweet, the two Joshua Mkwananzi and Godin Mudimba were arrested following a tip-off.

“On 11/05/23, detectives from Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit, Victoria Falls acted on received information and arrested, Godin Mudimba (37) and Joshua Mkwananzi (27) at Sports Pavillion Grounds, Hwange, in connection with unlawful possession of a pair of elephant tusks measuring approximately 1.06 metres each,” posted the police.

Nearly 10 years ago, poachers used cyanide to slaughter more than 135 elephants for their ivory in and around Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park.