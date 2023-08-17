Pakistan Ambassador to grace ZHF, Ihsan MoU

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Zimbabwe Murad Baseer

THE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Zimbabwe is set to be the guest of honour during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe Handball Federation (ZHF) and Ihsan company.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee board room in Harare. The partnership between the two entities will span for two years.

Details of the partnership are set to be unpacked tomorrow during the ceremony and sponsorship packages from Ihsan will also be unveiled then.

Some of the ZHF members that will be at the event are president, Beauty Mtsambiwa and Secretary General, Edson Chirowodza. – @brandon_malvin