Pakistan National Cricket team arrive in Bulawayo ahead of white ball tour

Online Reporter

PAKISTAN National cricket team arrived on Wednesday evening in Bulawayo for a white ball tour of Zimbabwe that begins on Sunday at Queens Sports Club.

They are fresh from a series with Australia.

The Asians arrived at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at around 8.30PM.

This will be Pakistan’s first visit to the City of Kings and Queens in six years having last played at Queens Sports Club in July 2018.

The Pakistani team is set to host three training sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of the first ODI.

They are set to play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is at the city’s ceremonial home of cricket. The white ball series will kick off with three ODIs on November 24, 26 and 28, followed by the T20Is scheduled for December 1, 3 and 5.

Excitement has started to grow for the series as four days are left to go before the first ball is bowled. The Pakistan cricket team will be led by Mohammad Rizwan in ODIs and Salman Ali Agha in T20Is.