Palace Dominate CBL Championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PALACE Pool Club dominated the Carling Black Label (CBL) Bulawayo Province Championships after producing four out of the five male players for the national finals set for next month.

The venue for the national finals is still to be announced.

The Bulawayo qualifiers saw 192 male players register for the annual competition. In the ladies division, 11 players registered.

It’s the highest number of participants for any province this year.

The qualifiers were played at two venues, Palace Hotel and Raylton Sports Club.

The top five players to represent Bulawayo will be Francisco Lunga, Lindani Gumpo, Stephen Paswani, Courage Mkandla and Covenant Takaendesa.

Of the four, Mkandla is the only player who doesnt play for Palace Pool Club.

Lunga, populary known as Ndori Ndori edged Gumpo 3-2 in the men’s final.

The third and fourth place final was won by Mkandla who beat Takaendesa 1-2.

Osborwells Dziko will travel with the Bulawayo side as a substitute having finished in sixth place.

In the women’s, Petronella Sibanda, Thandekile Sibanda, Flatta Moyo, Priscilla Chisoro and Rumbidzai Chipanga emerged the top five players and will represent the province at the nationals.

At least 2 000 players are expected to have competed in the 2023 edition of the Carling Black Label National Pool Championships qualifiers when the ultimate event takes place.

Zvishavane, Mutoko, Chinhoyi, Rusape and Chitungwiza have staged some of the qualifiers.

Sponsored by Delta Beverages, the national finals will be played on July 9 after the completion of provincial qualifiers at a venue to be announced in due course.

[email protected]