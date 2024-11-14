Palace Hotel keeping Bulawayo nightlife alive. . . Jah Master lined up to perform

Showbiz Reporter

Palace Entertainment is keeping the energy high in the City of Kings and Queens, as they gear up for another star-studded event this weekend aimed at boosting Bulawayo’s vibrant nightlife.

On Friday, Palace Hotel will host dancehall sensation Jah Master, supported by the energetic Expandables dance crew. DJs Ayaxx, Keitho, Tetso, and Flexxy will be on deck to keep the beats going all night.

This year, Palace Hotel has led the way in providing quality entertainment, featuring top acts like Insimbi ZeZhwane, Abigail Mabuza, Zinjaziyamluma, Jah Signal, Mzoe7, Clement Magwaza, and Godolude. Nearly every weekend, they have hosted shows, playing a significant role in supporting local artistes’ careers.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa shared that more performances are scheduled for the festive season.

“This Friday, we’re stepping up our game by hosting the Hello Mwari hit-maker, Jah Master famed for his Bhanduru chant. He’s no stranger to our venue, so we’re confident he’ll bring his usual A-game,” said Gandz.

“We have plenty more acts lined up throughout the festive season as a thank-you to our clients for their support throughout the year.”