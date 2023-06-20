Palace Hotel, Queens Host National Pool Tourney

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE best pool players in the city will on Saturday converge at Palace Hotel and Queens Sports Club for the Carling Black Label National Pool Championships Bulawayo qualifiers.

At least 2 000 players are expected to compete in the 2023 edition of the Carling Black Label National Pool Championship qualifiers which started in June and will end on July 3.

The first qualifiers were held in Zvishavane, Mutoko, Chinhoyi, Rusape and Chitungwiza.

Sponsored by Delta Beverages, the national finals will be on July 9 after the completion of the provincial qualifiers at a venue to be announced in due course.

Bulawayo Provincial Pool Association (BPPA) marketing and publicity officer Osbourne-Wells Dziko said they are ready to play host to the country’s premier pool tournament.

“The qualifiers are in Bulawayo this weekend. We expect the best players in the city to be part of the tournament. Our venues have also been spruced up as we await the big day,” said Dziko.

Last year’s final was held at RBZ Sports Club in Harare where players and fans came together for the Delta Beverages sponsored tournament.

Pearson Nyasha was crowned champion in the men’s category after beating his opponent Nyasha Dombojena 5-3 in an entertaining final.

Bulawayo based Somaya Mlauzi clinched the big prize after beating her opponent Erica Manyangadze 5-2 in the women’s category.

The winners walked away with RTGS700 000 plus a pool table each while first, second and third runners-up got RTGS350 000, RTGS200 000 and RTGS100 000 each respectively. @innocentskizoenicle.co.zw