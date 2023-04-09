Palace Pool Club triumph in Bulawayo Province Pool Association Easter tournament

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) two-day Easter tournament ended on Saturday with Palace Pool Club emerging as winners of the sixteen team tournament.

In the final, Palace made light work of Entumbane, winning 8-3. In the third place playoff, Dragons edged Exchange 7-8.

Winners walked away with a prize money of US$350, runners up pocketed US$200. The third and fourth best club received US$150 and US$100 respectively.

Preliminary rounds of the competition got underway on Good Friday at four different venues, Queens Sports Club, Palace Hotel, Nokies Bar and Golden Pillars.

BPPA publicity officer Osbornewells Dziko said the tournament was a huge success.

“This is one of the flagship tournaments that we host annually during this holiday. We are happy with the response from the clubs and the level of ompetitiveness we saw, congratulations to the winners,” said Dziko.

He said registration for the Easter Monday invitational tournament is now open with a number of clubs having already shown interest. Exchange, Legacy, Delta Lagers ZRP Bulawayo Select, Mpumelelo, Nkulumane, Queens Legends and Joy have already registered for the tournament whose winners will get US$150. – @innocentskizoe

