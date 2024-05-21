Palawani Lakeworld Resort appoints Ms Lizzie Adams as new GM

Patrick Chitumba,[email protected]

PALAWANI Lakeworld Resort, an agri-tourism venture has announced the appointment, with immediate effect, of seasoned tourism executive, Ms Lizzie Adams, as its general manager.

Chairman Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere confirmed the development in a latest statement.

“Palawani Lakeworld Resort, an agri-tourism venture is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Lizzie Adams as its general manager with immediate effect,” said Mr Hwengwere.

He said Ms Adams brings a wealth of experience having risen through the ranks at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) from 2007 to 2014 when she was promoted to the position of area manager.

“For eight years in that position she is credited for having successfully ensured that the Midlands Province rose in prominence for its tourism offerings,” said Mr Hwengwere

He said in a later stint at Antelope Park, she was the front office manager at a time when tourism was grappling with post-Covid-19 recovery.

“In the words of her former employer, Mr Andrew Conolly she is a gifted marketer who played a significant role in growing our business,” said Mr Hwengwere.

He said Ms Adams joins Palawani Lakeworld Resort to manage a young business with ambitions to expand its market in recreational tourism, team building and fish farming.

“The Palawani Lakeworld Resort Board and management wish her success in her new role,” he added.

Nestled between the charming towns of Shurugwi and Zvishavane, the Palawani Lakeworld Resort is a hidden gem that promises an unforgettable vacation experience where you get ‘FAFED’, that is experience fun, adventure and food.

The resort is situated on the shores of Palawani Lake, a pristine body of water that is surrounded by lush vegetation and rolling hills. One of the highlights of Palawani Lakeworld Resort is its expansive lake, which stretches over 17 km and holds 72 million cubic litres of water.

Palawani Lake World Resort is also an excellent place for corporate retreats and team-building activities. With its beautiful natural setting and range of activities, the resort fosters teamwork, building trust, and encourages communication.

With its picturesque location, luxurious accommodations, and exciting activities, Palawani is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking an unforgettable vacation experience, said Mr Hwe