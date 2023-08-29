Palestine congratulates President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE State of Palestine has congratulated President Mnangagwa and the ruling party Zanu PF following their victory in last week’s harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential election with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52.6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 (44 percent) of the vote.

In a statement, Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said:

“On behalf of the people of the Palestine, the Palestinian leadership and in my own name, I have the pleasure to congratulate President-elect H. E. Cde Emerson Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party Zanu PF on winning the trust that the people of Zimbabwe have given to His Excellency in the harmonised peaceful elections on 23 August, 2023.

“We wish His Excellency, Cde ED all the success in achieving the goals of the people of prosperity, development, assuring continuous co-operation for the best interests of our two friendly peoples and countries of Palestine and Zimbabwe.”

