Palm Bliss expands its presence in Zimbabwe

Chronicle Online Reporter

PALM Bliss, a Bulawayo company that offers hotel accommodation and car hiring services, has embarked on an expansion drive that will see it open offices in every province of Zimbabwe by the end of 2023.

Mr Archibald Siziba, the director of the company, said they have already opened an office in Harare.

“We are leased with a group of hotels and we offer accommodation anywhere in the country. We can source the best accommodation for local clients and tourists.

“Not only are we into hotel and lodge accommodation, we also offer car hiring services. We hope to set up offices in all provincial capitals in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Siziba revealed that Palm Bliss’s mission is to promote domestic and international tourism.

He said: “People believe there is a shortage of good accommodation for tourists in Zimbabwe. That is false. It is our job as Palm Bliss to help clients get the best accommodation in Zimbabwe in line with their budget.

“We hope to contribute to the Government’s drive to turn Zimbabwe into an upper-middle income economy by 2030 and we believe tourism can play a greater part in that as tourism contributes a lot of money into the economy, supports employment, favours infrastructural development, supports conservation of resources and spruces the image of the country.

“Talking about the image of the country, at Palm Bliss we believe drug abuse soils the image of the country. So we already have plans to help curb substance abuse through creating programmes and employment that keeps the youth busy. The highest percentage of our employees are women, thus empowering girl child.”