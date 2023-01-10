PAM retains Zimbabwean in its board of directors

Senior Business Reporter

MULTI-COMMODITY mining and natural resource development company, Premier African Minerals 2022 Annual General Meeting held on Monday in Midrand, South Africa resolved to retain two directors including a Zimbabwean to the board of directors.

The AGM resolved to reappoint Mr Godfrey Manhambara and Wolfgang Hampel.

“Premier African Minerals Limited (“Premier” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held on 9 January 2023 were duly passed,” reads the resolution.

The full set of directors include chief executive officer and chairman, Mr George Roach ( South African), non-executive directors, Dr Luo Wei (Chinese), Mr Hampel (German) and Mr Manhambara from Zimbabwe.

Premier African Minerals is developing the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Insiza District, Matabeleland South province and in recent weeks it has been taking delivery of an assortment of equipment with most of it having been installed.

The mining firm is targeting production in the first quarter of next year at its Zulu Lithium project.

In its last trade update on 20 December, the mining firm said civil support construction both at the plant site and the main masonry arch dam is progressing well and remains on target to produce spodumene in the first quarter of this year.

Lithium is a mineral used in the manufacture of batteries and its demand has risen sharply because of the demand for electric cars, especially in developed countries, which are forging ahead with plans to phase out fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel in the next coming years.