Pamellah goes strong on solo career

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Gospel musician, Mathias Mhere’s former backing vocalist, Pamela Magariro who is now pursuing a solo career as an Afro-Fusion artiste is preparing to drop her second single this Sunday.

The single titled Ngilibele was produced by Gwanda’s Zie and Kuda Kay. It is about a girl who is crazy in love and gets her heart broken unexpectedly.

The artiste who uses the stage name Pamellah said the single is a way of promoting her solo career.

“I’m preparing to release my second single, Ngilibele, which is a follow up to my debut Umuntu Okude. Before going solo last year, I worked with a few bands that include Mathias Mhere and The Saints of God and Plug Band. Now, I’m working with The Heritage band,” she said.

Pamellah said she hopes to form her own band as time goes by with her focus at the moment being conducting live sessions.

“I’m also working on an EP whose release dates I’ll be announcing soon.”

The 23-year-old who fuses jazz, house, reggae and dancehall was born in Harare. She was raised in Gwanda and is now based in Bulawayo. – @mthabisi_mthire