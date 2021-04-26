Panashe Samushonga crowned Miss Independence

Lingani Nyika, Showbiz Reporter

Twenty-one-year-old Victoria Falls beauty, Panashe Samushonga was crowned Miss Independence at a pageant to commemorate Independence Day held in the resort city on Saturday.

Lorraine Chantel Ncube (21) and Natalie Kasiya (16) were crowned 1st and 2nd princesses respectively while Langelihle Moyo (18) was voted Miss Personality. Coming in the middle of the lockdown where public and social events are restricted, Victoria Falls residents showed hunger for entertainment as they attended the modelling show that was held at Chinotimba Hall in numbers. They cheered with joy as the contestants showcased their talent.

The event got rubber stamping through attendance by the city fathers and senior citizen Christopher Ndiweni who narrated the country’s liberation history as he brought context of the occasion while also encouraging youths to be disciplined. Veteran sports administrator Morgen Dube whose daughter Ashley Morgen is former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, urged youths to take arts and sport seriously and uphold morals. Hwange West legislator Godfrey Dube said youths should be the country’s ambassadors hence should be well disciplined. Victoria Falls Youth Association (Vifaya) and Pulse Beauty Agency organised the event with the aim of giving youths a platform to showcase their talent.

The event attracted participants between 16 and 24 years who showcased traditional, casual, evening and sportswear. Local musicians, Skills Boi, Obviedo, Breezo, Skall and Newman provided entertainment. Samushonga said this was her second attempt at modelling after taking part in last year’s Miss Victoria Falls pageant that was hosted by the same organisers. “I am delighted to have won this contest as I’m the first Miss Independence Victoria Falls,” said Samushonga.

Ncube who recently contested in the Miss Heritage in Hwange pageant encouraged youths to work work hard to achieve their goals. Kasiya, a Form Four pupil at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School who is the school’s reigning queen, said she had to take a bold decision of venturing into modelling as her family and friends discouraged her. “I’m proud of myself for keeping my head up to achieve my dream despite disapproval from some friends and family who said I didn’t have a modelling body,” she said.

The organisers came up with this pageant to empower and develop youths by helping them create good business relationships with the Government and various organisations so that they get assistance in planning and setting targets and goals. The ultimate goal is to have youths participating in policymaking and economic activities, especially in arts and sport. – @NyikaLingani