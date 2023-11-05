Panda vows to finish strong

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

IN a season in which Highlanders FC have been blowing hot and cold, the club’s young striker Calvin “Panda” Chigonero has vowed he will finish the season on a strong note.

Chigonero has been nagged by a series of injuries and it is a development that has seen him being sidelined on a number of occasions.

The forward has two goals under his belt so far.

“I remember I got a knee injury when we played against CAPS United. Today we are playing them and as a striker , I would want to prove my worth. If I do happen to get a chance to today, I will make sure that I do my best,” said Chigonero.

Bosso have five games to play before the conclusion of the 2023 season.

It will not be an easy ride for Bosso who are also due to take on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds, Triangle United and Herentals College before the season ends.