Panel beating dead cars to life

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

THE youth are often criticised for lack of ambition and drive, but Witness Sithole, a 21-year-old, is not one of the bad apples as he is making a name for himself in the panel beating industry.

With his determination and passion, Sithole who specialises in vehicle panel beating, spray painting and customisation has managed to establish a successful business that is gaining recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and customer service.

Born and raised in a small town in Bulawayo’s Nketa suburb, his journey into the panel beating industry began at a young age. Growing up in a family of welders, he was exposed to the world of cars and repairs from a very young age.

Sithole was fascinated by the process of transforming damaged vehicles to their former glory, and he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in his field. After completing his high school education, Sithole decided to enrol into panel beating. Despite facing financial constraints, he was determined to learn and gain necessary skills to start his own business one day.

“I started at zero capital using what I know and what I had, what gave me some hardships which was my biggest challenge was my age but I worked tirelessly, honing my craft and I managed to buy my own tools and I just never quit trying to get to convince the people by doing what I can do best and it’s paying off,” he said.

After some years of hard work, Sithole said he finally felt ready to take a leap and establish his panel beating workshop. In 2020 he established the “Creative Auto Shop” which is located in Nketa 8.

Sithole’s success can be attributed to his unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction as he believes in going the extra mile to ensure that every client leaves his workshop with a smile on their faces.

“I am always willing to rectify my mistakes and if something goes wrong or not according to plan, I go back to the start and begin as people love clean and neat things, so I keep my work neat and always be honest in that way to win,” said Sithole.

He said he has embraced technology and is committed to innovation which has not only improved the quality of his work but has also helped him attract a wider customer base.

“I always go on the net, checking up on the latest news on how things are being done in my industry, be it international or local to get ideas which helps me to improve in my work and attract more customers,” he said.

Sithole has ambitious plans for his business and advises young people to pursue their passions.

“It might be tough along the way but patience and persistence will definitely help you to succeed. Creativity will flow as well making things easier and much better for you to be constructive,” he said.