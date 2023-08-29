Panel of Elders to assess Sadc elections report.

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

FORMER Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete is expected to lead a Panel of Elders into the country today to assess the Sadc Elections Observer Mission (SEOM) preliminary report.

This comes as the Government has raised concern over SEOM head of mission and former Zambian vice president Dr. Nevers Mumba’s questionable preliminary report.

The government said Dr Mumba failed to declare his interest when he assumed his role as the head of the election observer mission and his personal interests were seen in the preliminary report.

Zanu PF acting director of information and publicity Cde Farai Marapira confirmed the anticipated arrival of the Sadc Panel of Elders through a statement on X (Twitter).

He said Dr Mumba is not expected to be part of the deliberations involving the Panel of Elders.

“A Panel of Elders led by Former Tanzanian President HE Jakaya Kikwete is expected to land in Zimbabwe today. They will be here to peruse the controversies that emanated from the SEOM preliminary report. All members of the SEOM will be assisting except Dr Mumba @ZANUPF_Official,” he said.

The government has since raised concerns over preliminary reports of the European Union (EU) Election Observer saying the team overstepped in executing its mandate as some of its observations were based on hearsay, as opposed to direct observation.

Zimbabwe held harmonized elections last Wednesday with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declaring President Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential election after garnering 52,6 percent of the total vote.

Citizens Coalition of Change president Mr Nelson Chamisa came a distant second with 44 percent of the votes.

However, Mr Chamisa has rejected the election results claiming that the election was stolen despite his failure to validate his assertion.

On the other hand, President Mnangagwa said he was only a winning participant who had no control over the outcomes of the election.

President Mnangagwa has encouraged citizens to work together as the country pursues a developmental agenda.

