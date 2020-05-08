Panic as FC Platinum ‘encircle’ Mbeba

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PANIC and anxiety has reportedly gripped the Highlanders camp following rumours that free spending Midlands based side FC Platinum were planning an audacious bid for promising central defender Andrew Mbeba.

The outstanding 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year and Young Warriors skipper was a revelation at the Bulawayo giants under Dutchman Pieter De Jongh having made it to the first team from the Bosso Under-18 squad.

“Highlanders were jerked off their seats by a Twitter post from De Jongh who expressed his admiration of the lanky defender along with midfielder Denzel Khumalo who has since been snapped by Pure Platinum Play. Along with Khumalo, Mbeba was a favourite with the Dutchman during his four month stint at Highlanders and when he publicly declared that he regarded the duo as one of the most talented young players in Zimbabwe, the admiration sent panic waves at 50 Robert Mugabe Way,” said a source.

Mbeba is still contracted to the Bulawayo giants with two years of the contract remaining.

“In the PSL, there is lots of talent, young players with lots of potential. Andrew Mbeba of Highlanders, Denzel Khumalo is also a very big talent,” wrote De Jongh on his Twitter handle.